KNBT EPISODE TWO


2nd May 2020

The Zantees - Lost Highway (intro)

The Courettes - Night Time (The Boy Of Mine)

The Piggies - She Ran Away

Eric Ambel - All Down The Line

Bithammer! - Urban Guerilla

Danger - Good Times Overload

Matilda - No Friends

Kid Gulliver - Susie Survived Chemotherapy

The Yum Yums - She’s Got Everything

LHD - Boiling Water, Dreamy Girl

The Third Mind - Claudia Cardinale

Family Spree All Stars - 
We Are The Worst (No Hay Rocanrol Me Quedo En Casa)

Ben Vaughn - I Get Vibrations

Baby Shakes - Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again

The Dahlmanns - Already Gone

Gelatinas - Sin Ti

Geoff Palmer & Lucy Ellis - In Spite Of Ourselves

The Courettes - Want You! Like A Cigarette

The Zantees - Lost Highway (outro)
