Friday, June 05, 2020

KNBT EPISODE ONE


12th April 2020

The Zantees - Lost Highway (intro)

Goldie Dawn - What’s Inside (Never Dies)

The Phobics - Waiting For Whatever Comes Our Way

Fuck Y’all - Nookie Bound

The Ratboys - Everybody Loves The Ramones

Crackhouse - Soy Un Terminator Nena

Kill My Coquette - Put Me In Your Movie Quentin Tarantino

The Pandoras - Run Down Love Battery

Bad Scene - Young Savage

Rage To Live - Enough Is Never Enough

The Dahlmanns - Do You Want Crying?

Teenage Head - Ain’t Got No Sense

Travis Ramin - Right Hot Dog, Wrong Bun

DM3 - One Time Two Times Devastated

The Dahlmanns - Party Girl

Screeching Weasel - Losing My Mind

New Math - Living on Borrowed Time

Juniper - Punk Rock Boy

The Zantees - Lost Highway (outro)
