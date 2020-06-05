KNBT EPISODE ONE

The Zantees - Lost Highway (intro)
Goldie Dawn - What’s Inside (Never Dies)
The Phobics - Waiting For Whatever Comes Our Way
Fuck Y’all - Nookie Bound
The Ratboys - Everybody Loves The Ramones
Crackhouse - Soy Un Terminator Nena
Kill My Coquette - Put Me In Your Movie Quentin Tarantino
The Pandoras - Run Down Love Battery
Bad Scene - Young Savage
Rage To Live - Enough Is Never Enough
The Dahlmanns - Do You Want Crying?
Teenage Head - Ain’t Got No Sense
Travis Ramin - Right Hot Dog, Wrong Bun
DM3 - One Time Two Times Devastated
The Dahlmanns - Party Girl
Screeching Weasel - Losing My Mind
New Math - Living on Borrowed Time
Juniper - Punk Rock Boy
The Zantees - Lost Highway (outro)
