Friday, June 05, 2020

KNBT EPISODE THREE


May 31st 2020

The Zantees - Lost Highway (intro)

The Dictators - What’s Up With That?

The Slingbacks - All Pop No Star

The Dahlmanns - I Know You Want Me Back

Young Fresh Fellows - Gear Summer 2013

Al Bloch - Alpha-Omega

Full Toilet - So Fucked

Matt and Kim - Block after Block

Hayley Mary - The Piss, The Perfume

Flaming Hands - The Edge

Lucy and the Rats - September

The Christian Jacobsen Project - Bli Bra Igjen

The Yum Yums - For Those About To Pop

Dollsquad - Six Pack Generation

The Primevals - Best Days

Helen Love - Songs From My Teens

Zelators - Makoki

Borrowed Books - Altona

Ben Vaughn - When Losers Rule The World

The Cornell Hurd Band - The Long Goodbye

The Tuesdays - It’s Up To You

The New Piccadillys - Judy Is A Punk

