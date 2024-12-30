Fiveteen Things from Twenty Twenty Four (not including hours to go)

Starting out as a Xeroxed fanzine with a staple in the top left hand corner. Named after the opening track on

The Dictators Go Girl Crazy, t

he purpose was to uphold what’s good, pure and right in terms of rock’n’roll and the satellites thereof. Issue One came out on Saturday, April 2nd 1977, the same day

played Stirling University.

This has nothing to do with any of the crap that devalues our namesake.

DO NOT

send anything with regard to setting course for spreadsheet stardom. Reckon your fare fits? Drop a line but not with unsolicited links.



PDFs

of print issues

can be accessed here. The 3 page pilot, “0” from September 1976

never survived

. There were only 10 as I recall.



