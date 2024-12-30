A MESSAGE FROM MIRIAM, SHE'S HEADING FOR LONDON (ENGLANDSHIRE)

Hey Metrobolists,
I'll be in London for a week with John Mendelssohn and Paul Gorman on a wee press junket for the latest Kicks books-and-fragrance. We have a shindig at the Century Club and two book shop dates immediately following. Watch for a newsflash this week as we prepare for lift off. It's our privilege to bring this small book with fragrant trimmings to you as a memento / souvenir of John's day with David Bowie in 1971 when DB was on his first visit to the states, wearing a man-dress and tossing his locks during a cross-country press junket for his new footlong The Man Who Sold The World, which was a queen-size flop Stateside. 1971 was pivotal for DB (weren't they all). Following the release and said hype of TMWSTW came the recording and release of Hunky Dory and by December, he had shorn and dyed the locks to become Ziggy Stardust. Our righteous little tome celebrates one small spot in time when man met dress and another man met the man in a dress and snapped a roll of film that has remained largely unseen for 64 years. The London junket (including photo show) runs January 23-27 followed on January 31, back in the States by a WPKN mega chat with Trident's Howard Thompson and Bowie collector king Kevin Patrick at the hallowed halls of WPKN - with record party and photo exhibition to follow. Details erupt soon. Working on an NYC location so we are calling in ye troops for a gangbuster blast. Incidentally, the book shindigs are tailgated by an exact replica of the legendary Mr Fish "Man-Dress"! We tried (unsuccessfully) to license a one sided flexidisc - a dynamite '71 demo titled Miss Peculiar but the title also leans toward the logo of Mr Fish's designs, and the line from Space Oddity circa 1969. Oh, and yes, Kicks Books is the only publisher in history to produce a book-and-fragrance line. The fragrance of Peculiar is a unisex dose of old school English lavender. Of course.
