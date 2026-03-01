TODAY IS LIFE IN REVERSE DAY... MOSS ROCK CITY'S FINEST ARE BACK!

Who knows how the multitudes discover music
anymore but in the case of here, I haven’t written anything about a record in a
while, tending to post links as tacit recommendation. However, the advent of a
new Dahlmanns record is reason to break this non-activity.
It’s even been released on a Sunday (today, March 1st 2026), rock
‘n roll is as worthy a religion as any, right?
Life in Reverse is as fine an FM exercise as you’ll ever hear.
They’ve expanded their oeuvre to craft the kind of songs that you’d stop the
car to find out what it is. That’s if there was still such a thing as
radio. The Roxettetastic Ride On blew
my mind when we road tested it in our fabled Wurlitzer, my kind of
frequency modulation. Distilling the finest ingredients to create Michelin star
rated life-affirming pop. My favourite pop singer has never sounded to
be better in better voice with the band in dark jangle mode. Ever wonder what
Linda Thompson singing a Bjorn and Benny number might sound like then get your ears 'round Sandalwood. It even has one of those trademark guitar
skirls. If these 11 songs don’t perk you up then, in my opinion, you're past the point of rescue.
Hear the whole shebang over at the YouTubes. Physical format can be ordered for US/Canada/Japan consumption via the FabCom and Waterslide imprints. It can also be listened to over at Sp*tifuck, a purportedly necessary evil I don’t use.
Europe will be served by Light House
PunkRock - enquire at Soundflat Mailorder because
I can't find any information on ordering there. Theoretically, you should be
able to get the record from any store on this side of the big puddle. The
prospect of paying more for shipping than the item costs is not an attractive
proposition. A Norse edition will also be forthcoming. The possibility of live
action to bolster the kids return to the racks has been suggested and any such
news will be imparted when available.
