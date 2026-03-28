Saturday, March 28, 2026
RIP - ROSS THE BOSS FUNICELLO (Ross Friedman)
A little over a month since Ross’s condition was reported, I for one didn’t expect such a quick exit but the news is something of a blessing in as much as he didn't go slowly. It always struck me that we could stand so close to a guitar slinger of this man’s prowess. Surely he should have been on a stage several blocks away. Last time I saw him in Madrid, he was playing on 12 like always. My condolences to his peeps and the extended family that had their existence changed by The Dictators when they blew into our lives half a century ago.
Posted by Lindsay Hutton at 7:53 AM
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