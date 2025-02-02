FEBRUARY ALREADY!

As reported recently, the viewing numbers and investigation suggests these are not real eyes and ears. In addition, the countries that these visitors seem to be coming from is suspect to say the least. I'm going to keep it going for now but I'm already peeved with the Interweb to the extent that it wouldn't take much for me to pull the plug. Talking about this yesterday, I don't want to saddle anybody with this or any other aspect of my digital footprint so I'll be taking steps (boom boom!) to facilitate any such lights going out when mine do.
