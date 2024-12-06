SUPER ROCK IN the 21st CENTURY!

The Fleshtones made a triumphant return to Glesga last night, a little over 41 years since their last stramash at Night Moves on November 3rd 1983. Ken was but a twinkle in the firmament. They’re on first during The Damned tour. Serving up the Super Rock in venues the size they’d be headlining if there was any justice. However, that commodity is in short supply as we're all too aware and the cause for celebration is to see them in Panavision.
Remembering The Ramones on the very stage Joe and Co burned up on several occasions. The boys did good and the wheel of talent spins toward Manchester today. What a pleasure to spend time these fellas.
No comments:
Post a Comment