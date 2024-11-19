WHEN LOSER"S RULE THE WORLD

My weekend didn’t go the way it was meant to so that gave me the opportunity to get in about Ned Hayden’s Scene Loser. A slim 103 page journal that provides an honest account of his tenure outlining the peaks and troughs as they presented themselves. Grunge, such as it was, seemed leaden and lumpy. The trick was to transcend the dirge and this guy led the charge on having a beat on the calibration required to counter the template as a commodity.
The Action Swingers were there, for better or for worse. Maybe not for richer but success isn’t always measured in financial terms. I’m humbled at making the cut to appear here as the time the band came to Glasgow and the tour mangler’s dog Herbie went missing is relayed.
You’ll have to read the book to find out what happened. Click the picture for order details.
