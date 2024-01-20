RIP - SUSIE TENNANT (CLICK ON PICTURE FOR SEATTLE TIMES OBITUARY)

To call Susie a Pacific Northwest force of nature is an understatement . This lassie was really something, blessed with next level energy. She'd has gone through several dozen mills in recent years. I met Susie when she toured with The Posies and Flop (1996?). We visited Seattle (1999?) and stayed with her and visited Snoqualmie. Somewhere there are pictures of the gang with "The Great Northern" (Salish Lodge) in the background. There were no devices to record everything but I don’t need that to hear her yelling Zom-bey!! at the top of her lungs as Rob Zombie blasted in the car. Her laugh was infectious and we giggled about Baby Sue magazine stuff that would likely get us cancelled today.
My condolences to Chris, the kids and her extended family across this (wicked) world. Another beautiful soul leaves the crease.
