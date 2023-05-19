Friday, May 19, 2023
LADIRES AND GENTLEMEN, WE ARE FLOATING THROUGH WHATEVER DIMENSION THIS IS...
I’m sure that folks type ‘the next big thing’ into whatever search engine and end up on the blog. How long they kick about on there is open to conjecture but that’s my explanation of the statistic. Anyway, the 2 million mark has been breached while I was MIA, according to the dashboard. Sometimes I wonder if I should just can this but I manage to talk myself out of doing so. It can float through space for all eternity. If it provides a bolt hole for bona fide visitors then who am I to bring down the curtain. Muchas gracias por venir to quote a favourite band of mine.
Posted by Lindsay Hutton at 8:12 PM
