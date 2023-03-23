BLOGSPOTTING AND OTHER GUFF

All sorts of round figure stuff kicks off today. It’s 20 years since Jeroen Vedder facilitated the transition to blogspotting. He and Steve Coleman were responsible for that seismic shift back in 2003. As it is, the stats tell me that later this year, 2 mil will have made the hit scene. I’m retiring the tnbt.co.uk address and sticking with the original URL. It’ll continue to mostly be a video jukebox with info on tours, etc. Pontification with be kept to a peep.
The “Thing” itself turns 46 on Saturday (April 1st, not an April Fool). In closing, Tis also 4 decades come August since the LOTC hit the wall. There have been many other adventures and I have to admit that I can’t believe anybody gives a shit about any of it but I appreciate the indulgence. I've genuinely never grown up beyond the reality that the hardware is beginning to fail. Let’s see how long it might putter.
I’m reactivating the tipsheet for an encore this weekend because there’s a big release (to me) happening! I'll post the info when it's done.
