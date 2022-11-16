GOING GOING GOING TO SOME GOOD HOMES...

These are risograph print reproductions of the NBT covers in the SCENES exhibit.
Sets are available to good homes that would like to adopt such a thing. The print process dictated that it wasn't economically viable to run just one so there are 21. One could call it a limited edition. Yes, there aren’t many but demand will determine desirability. These look better than the real thing, like the photos of those commemorative plates in the Sunday paper supplements, but in reverse.The short of all this is, do you care? They're collected in an A3 plastic zip top pocket comprising 15 prints. I’m not sure what you’ll do with them but they’re nice. Too groovy for the recycle bin but I’m under no illusion that they’re just ‘stuff’.Thanks to Paul Choi for sorting out the wee overrun and to Good Press in Glasgow for the excellent repro quality. I’m not numbering them so you don't have to worry about that. When they’re gone...
I'm not selling them, we can sort out postage and you make a donation to a food bank or some other charity that isn't headed up by a parasite sucking up some big salary. Send me a message if you're interested and we'll figure the detail out.
No comments:
Post a Comment