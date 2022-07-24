KNBT 11 - ONE LOUDER (SLIGHT REPRISE) ENTIRELY FOR EDJUMUCATION PURPOSES ONLY

Lost Highway (intro) The Zantees (Bomp/Charly)
Endless Weekend The Golden Horde (Mother)
Wrong Side Of Town The Prize (Anti Fade)
Dumb Me Down The Dahlmanns (Pop Detective)
Hey Diana Screeching Weasel (Striped Music)
Nothing But Trouble Kid Gulliver (Red on Red)
Feel The Gas Hormiga The Ant with Paty Critter (Bandcamp)
Alex Turner Ginebras (Vanana)
Reza a Dios Grasias (Vanana)
New Jersey Rock ‘n Roll Ben Vaughn (Relay Shack)
9,999,999 Tears Dickie Lee (RCA)
Silverbird Mark Lindsay (Columbia)
Lo ho in mente te (I Have You In Mind) Equipe 84 (Ricordi)
Tugboat BMX Bandits (with Angel Corpus Christi) (Elefant)
Caliphate Hate DANG!!! (Apollon)
Eleven (They Will Never Solve) The Shangs (JudiGee!)
El Boogashake Mario Allison Y Su Combo (Vampisoul)
Heart and Soul Bobby Mizzell & His Rockin' Piano (20th Fox)
Let’s All Dance (Our Last Summer) Lola Dutronic (Bandcamp)
Stripper Sohodolls (Loser Friendly)
Lost Highway outro The Zantees (Bomp/Charly)
