AWFUL DISCLOSURES OF THE PRIMO PUNK ROCK PERSUASION

“The Awful Disclosures of Screeching Weasel” is the latest instalment from the oft copied, never equalled exponents of anthems for any generation worth their salt, a rare case of still ‘having it’ and being in total control of their own destiny. This one features Ben’s son Joe on keyboards here and there that adds a harmonic to the fray that really sets it apart. The heyday Alice Cooper/Ramones fusion hinted on “Baby Fat (Act 1)” is now fully formed. Guitars skirl like bagpipes here and there throughout and there’s no way I can play this as loud as I want to in the house. Surely I don’t really have to tell you how good this is.
If you don’t and you’re one of those idiots that has some peeve with Ben Weasel then just move on along and indulge your delusion elsewhere. Feel free to fact check my opinion at Bandcamp or wherever but please go listen and don't (or try not to) be a divot.
Favourites straight out of the traps are “In La Quinta del Sordo” and “Hey Diana” but the whole thing is over so fast that you just have to play it (on repeat). That might mean getting of your arse to turn the record over but you can likely deal with that.
No comments:
Post a Comment