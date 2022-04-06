KNBT9 - BROADCASTING FROM THE PLAGUE BUNKER

Seems like I haven’t learned anything since my last one of these.
I’ll qualify that with hating to babble because the music is what's important, introducing it to folks who might not know the stuff.
Click on the link below and you'll be transported to Mixcloud where all of these reside.
Lost Highway The Zantees (intro) Bomp/Charly
14th Street Emily Spray Two Boots
La Cuidad Huele A Sudor Ginebras Vanana
Fall In Love Hayley Mary Via Bandcamp
Rat Kinder Angst Kinderangst Music
Kiss Of The Rat Nuevo Cateclismo Católico FOLC
Soccer Sucks No Brains Plato Utrecht
Won’t Let You Go The Courettes Damaged Goods
Tura Satana Tiburona FOLC
The Last Time The Dahlmanns NBT
Gotta See Jane Ben Vaughn Many Moods
I Started A Joke Kid Gulliver Red On Red
Darkest Shade Of Dark Annika Norlin Razzia
BBC Ming Tea Hollywood
Tchang Tchu Yo Georgie Dann Discophon
Blue Light Disco Mr Teenage Flightless
White Beaches (French Version) Blue Violet Blue Violet
Don’t Go Downtown Parlor James Discovery
Baby Baby Baby Make The Girl Dance Roy Music
Lost Highway The Zantees (outro) Bomp/Charly
