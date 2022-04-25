KNBT10 – SIPPING CHAMPAGNE WITH A BIRD ON THE BIG WHEEL AND OTHER ADVENTURES!

Presented for entertainment purposes only, you are encouraged to support these artists and their work. Several generations need to be educated that there’s no such thing as a free lunch or music for hee haw. This title of this episode is a lyric from The Freshies song that pretty muckle represents my current mood.
Lost Highway (intro) The Zantees Bomp/Charly
Fiesta Electric Playboys Imposible
New Machine DANG!!! Apollon
Tin Foil Soldier The Hellacopters Nuclear Blast
Right Wheel, Left Hammer, Sham The Tremeloes CBS
Wrap Up The Rockets The Freshies MCA
Culo De Cuscús Grasias Vanana
Opinión de mierda Los Punsetes Canada
Wolves Big Russ Wilkins and Lightning Holling Bandcamp
Non Ti Lascerò The Courettes Wild Honey
Hang With The Girls Hoodoo Gurus Big Time Phonograph Record Co.
Tomorrow Came Today The Dahlmanns Beluga
El Grupo Americano Las Varonas Snap/FOLC/Delia
Get Us To The Eurovision Lola Dutronic Bandcamp
Ooh Ah Just A Little Bit Gina G Eternal
Dancing In My Mind Ben Vaughn Relay Shack
Supermujer Georgina WEA/Tool Music
23 Minutes In Brussels Angel Corpus Christi A&R
Avtryk Annika Norlin Razzia
Picking Up Beer Cans On The Highway Homer Henderson Lulie
Funny How Time Slips Away Billy Walker Columbia
Dracula YeYe Andre Pajares Munster
Do The Drongo! The Drongos Bandcamp
La Illusion del Ahorro Adefesios Discos AleHop!
Vote Those Fuckers Out Willie Gibson and Helen McCookeryBook Gare Du Nord
Lost Highway (outro) The Zantees Bomp/Charly
No comments:
Post a Comment