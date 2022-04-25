Monday, April 25, 2022

KNBT10 – SIPPING CHAMPAGNE WITH A BIRD ON THE BIG WHEEL AND OTHER ADVENTURES!






Presented for entertainment purposes only, you are encouraged to support these artists and their work. Several generations need to be educated that there’s no such thing as a free lunch or music for hee haw. This title of this episode is a lyric from The Freshies song that pretty muckle represents my current mood.


KNBT10

Lost Highway (intro) The Zantees Bomp/Charly

Fiesta Electric Playboys Imposible

New Machine DANG!!! Apollon

Tin Foil Soldier The Hellacopters Nuclear Blast

Right Wheel, Left Hammer, Sham The Tremeloes CBS

Wrap Up The Rockets The Freshies MCA

Culo De Cuscús Grasias Vanana

Opinión de mierda Los Punsetes Canada

Wolves Big Russ Wilkins and Lightning Holling Bandcamp

Non Ti Lascerò The Courettes Wild Honey

Hang With The Girls Hoodoo Gurus Big Time Phonograph Record Co.

Tomorrow Came Today The Dahlmanns Beluga

El Grupo Americano Las Varonas Snap/FOLC/Delia

Get Us To The Eurovision Lola Dutronic Bandcamp

Ooh Ah Just A Little Bit Gina G Eternal

Dancing In My Mind Ben Vaughn Relay Shack

Supermujer Georgina WEA/Tool Music

23 Minutes In Brussels Angel Corpus Christi A&R

Avtryk Annika Norlin Razzia

Picking Up Beer Cans On The Highway Homer Henderson Lulie

Funny How Time Slips Away Billy Walker Columbia

Dracula YeYe Andre Pajares Munster

Do The Drongo! The Drongos Bandcamp

La Illusion del Ahorro Adefesios Discos AleHop!

Vote Those Fuckers Out Willie Gibson and Helen McCookeryBook Gare Du Nord

Lost Highway (outro) The Zantees Bomp/Charly

