THEY ARE AND CONTINUE TO BE - THE COURETTES!

Them (fabulous) Courettes hit up 17 towns in 17 days and they’re just about to commence a blitzkrieg of France and The Netherlands. I finally caught up with them presenting their Back In Mono extrav in a venue called Mono. That’s the attention to detail at which these kids excel. The album turns the Mark Ronson retro concept inside out and forces their frequencies through the same electrical fugue that David Lynch favours by channelling Joe Meek-ish vibrations via some kinda Ouija board plug-in. Re-inventing a wall of sound-like barrage for these perilous times. Don’t take my word for it, hear it for yourselves then buy it directly from Courettes HQ.
