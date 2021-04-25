KNBT8 - SOCIOPATHFINDER

The Zantees Lost Highway (Intro Charly/Bomp)
Fuck Y’All Fuck Y’all (Slutty Records)
DANG!!! DANG!!! (tba)
The Courettes Hop The Twig (Damaged Goods)
Allergic To Humans Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Novoton)
Kim & Matt You Don’t Own Me (Fader Label)
The Dahlmanns Connie Converse (Beluga)
Kid Gulliver Beauty School Dropout (Red On Red)
Fundación Francisco Frankenstein Yo No Te Queiro (I Don’t Like You) (Family Spree)
Tiburona No me interesta tu opinion (FOLC)
The Dictators Let’s Get The Band Back Together (Yazoo Squelch Audio Society)
The DekeTators Stay With Me (DD)
Linnea’s Garden Non-Dramatic Break Up Song (Red On Red)
Johnny Boy You Are The Generation That Bought More Shoes And You Get What You Deserve (Wild Kingdom)
The Phobics About The Two Of Us (Reduced To Clear)
Nuevo Catecismo Catolico Queremos la Verdad (We Want The Truth) (FOLC)
Caddy No Money (Vestkyst)
The Primevals Euthanasia of The Youth (Triple Wide)
Hermanas Furia Grita Con Furia (Scream With Fury) (Entrebotones)
Full Toilet Red Wine (No Threes)
Gyllene Tider Sommartider (Parlophone)
Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers Rock ‘n Roll It’s Christmas Time (download)
Chiquita y Chattara Oh Cherry Cherry (Discos Humeantes)
Rico And The Ravens Don’t You Know (Rally)
Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang Who’s Been Sleeping Here? (Wicked Cool)
The Yum Yums Bye Bye Baby (Rum Bar)
The Zantees Lost Highway (Outro Charly/Bomp)
