44 YEARS AGO - APRIL 1st 1977 - IT ALL KICKED OFF...

Over the past two months, I've posted something every day. This is because I hate going to pages that aren't updated and there's been an upswing in visitors. Possibly because folks are stuck at home and then maybe these fucking internet bots are at a loose end too. I've no idea but it's in the stats innit.
Haven't made much inroads with the contacts sidebar but it'll come together. Maybe over the next wee while there won't be a daily post or maybe there'll be two one day and then none for a week. One just never knows and that goes double for me.
No comments:
Post a Comment