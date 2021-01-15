KNBT Episode 7 - One Of These Days, A Rain Will Come...

Travis Bickle ponders the advent of that rain... a still from Taxi Driver
The Zantees Lost Highway (Intro) (Bomp/Charly)
The Dahlmanns Pop Goes The World (Beluga)
Lola Dutronic Kids Just Wanna Dance (Red Star)
The Dictators God Damn New York!! (Yazoo Squelch Audio Society)
VHF Kerrie Please (unreleased)
GatuPlan Dee Dee Ramone (Wild Kingdom)
Dee Dee King Baby Doll (Sire)
The Yum Yums Shoog Shoog (Sugar Baby) (Partysprenger)
Dum Dum Girls Bedroom Eyes (Sub Pop)
Jabato Yayo Ye-Ye (Family Spree)
Whitney Thompson Tinker Toy Girl (Bandcamp)
MX80-Sound Hougher House (edit) (A&R Ent)
La Femme Antitaxi (Barclay)
Matt and Kim Fall To Pieces (Fader Label)
The Neighbourhoods Half Life (Red On Red)
5 Chinese Brothers She’s A Waitress (And I’m In Love) (Diesel Only)
Radio Sweethearts Living Without You (Spit & Polish)
Ben Vaughn A Little Love Will Never Be Enough (Shoeshine Outtake)
The Zantees Lost Highway (Outro) (Bomp/Charly)
