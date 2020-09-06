KNBT EPISODE 5 – CASH YOUR REALITY CHECK

Captain (Stewart Cruickshank) Crunch - Donut or Meringue?
September 6th 2020 (Contains Justified Profanity)
The Zantees Lost Highway (intro) (Bomp)
Lord Stornoway and David Shrigley Don’t Worry (BQ Berlin)
Hoodoo Gurus Hung out To Dry (Big Time)
Wreckless Eric and Amy Rigby Vote That Fucker Out (Southern Domestic)
Scott The Hoople Nobody Really Cares If You Go To The Party (Bandcamp)
Ben Vaughn Wayne Fontana Was Wrong (MM)
Laura Cantrell Do You Ever Think Of Me? (Shoeshine/Diesel Only)
Nicole Atkins These Old Roses (Single Lock)
Missing Bees Smell Like Robots (Low Impact)
The Nomads I Can’t Wait Forever (Universal)
The Dahlmanns Forever My Baby (NBT/Pop Detective)
The Dictators Stay With Me (Unreleased Demo Version) You'll likely need to crank the volume on this compared to the other songs during this 'broadcast'.
Craig W Bell 2101 (Gustav via Bandcamp)
Mowgli and the Donuts Peking Blues (Clock Chimes)
Jerry Joseph with Drive-By Truckers Sugar Smacks (Decor)
Whistlestop Rock Queen of the Drive-In (Bandcamp)
Kid Gulliver I Wanna Be A Pop Star (Bandcamp)
The Yum Yums The Kind Of Girl (Screaming Apple /House of Rock/Rum Bar/Surfin Ki)
The Continental Quilts Can’t Kill Rock n’ Roll (Reduced To Clear)
Los AssDraggers What About The Fucking Martians (Family Spree)
Moron-o-Phonics Unsophisticated Boom Boom (Reduced To Clear)
Annika Norlin Joining A Cult (Secretly Canadian)
Amy Allison Dream About Tomorrow (Amy Allison Music)
The Lonely Boys I Wanna Be With You (Parlophone)
Porretas Pongamos Que Hablo De Madrid (Edel)
The Zantees Lost Highway (outro) (Bomp)
