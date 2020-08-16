16 YEARS - A HISTORY LESSON IN PICTURES

As the nights are (fair) drawing in and staying in looks like becoming the new going out, you’ll be looking for something to keep you away from the telly.
Why not dig into this doorstep sized digest of photos, ticket stubs and flyers posters that cover 16 years of shows and venues in Scotland. It was printed up here too by MLG in Glasgow. At 560+ pages, the scrapbook-type tome is presented in town/city alphabetical order and I’d be surprised if at least one of your favourite acts wasn’t lurking in there as they 'developed'.
Click on the image for details of how to get it, I don’t think this one will be able via the evil empire. You might consider the price hefty but once you see it then you’ll get the picture(s).
No comments:
Post a Comment