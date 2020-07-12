KNBT EPISODE 4 - TICKING TIME BOMB HIGH SCHOOL

July 12th 2020
The Zantees Lost Highway (intro) (Bomp)
The Yes Masters Ticking Time Bomb (No Threes)
Das Demonas The South Will Never Rise Again (In The Red)
LHD Blue Umbrella (LHD)
Rue 66 Jamais Trop Tard Pour Linda (Rue 66)
Vanessa Paradis Mi Amor (Barclay)
The Yum Yums Let’s Worry About Tomorrow (Screaming Apple)
Fat Cops Dehydrated (Fat Cops)
Andrea Ros + David Caraben Tu No En Saps Res De Mi (Musica Global)
Angel Corpus Christi (Li’l) Surfer Girl (A&R)
Richard Davies and the Dissidents Heartbeat Smile (Bucketfull of Brains)
Hawks and Doves The Dangerous Ones (Jullian)
Mark Norris Out of Tune (Bandcamp)
Los Mofongos Puerto Rico (BadMan Records)
Lucy and the Rats Pinch Myself (Stardumb/Surfin’ Ki/Dirty Water)
Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles Stop and Think It Over (Sugar Hill)
The Dahlmanns Fireball (Ghost Highway Recordings)
Ken Fox and Knock Yourself Out Do It (Rum Bar)
Scott The Hoople Nothing Is Better Than Anything From YOU! (Bandcamp)
Reigning Sound Time Bomb High School (In The Red)
The Zantees Lost Highway (outro) (Bomp)
