RIP - KATHY KENYON

The Dictators Go Girl Crazy . T

has nothing to do with crap that devalues our namesake so don't send mp3s or anything else with regard to setting course for spreadsheet stardom. Take a look. If you think your fare fits, drop a line and maybe we can work something out.



PDFs of all physical issues

Rockin’ Bones is here too. 1 - 7 are the newsletter/zines that came out before the club was closed down. I tried to keep things going and opened it up to the emerging garage/rock n' roll explosion. No. 8 included





The source material quality wasn't always good and I don't have access to a decent A3 scanner anymore. Much of the content is embarrassing (to me) but it's all been part of the journey so you can be the judge, jury and/or executioner.





Just before things went awry in the '20, I started a tip sheet and you can get those here.





















Thanks to Simon Birrell for his assistance and patience with getting all this stuff on here.



e-mail: lhnbt(at)hotmail.com



and, I wasn't interested in encouraging the goth/psychobilly circus and it all fizzled out after 12 issues. The LOTC was always about the fans. It might have had a short lifespan but this generated a lifetime of good faith.