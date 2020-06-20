RIP - KATHY KENYON

Devastated to hear that Kathy has departed this increasingly horrible orb upon which we find ourselves. I did wonder why there was no response after I sent her birthday message but there were often months between contact. It seemed like she could just have been having fun. I hadn’t seen her since 1999 when a bunch of us went for Indian food with Gina G, singer of one of the greatest Eurovision songs of all time. When Sid Griffin was here with Peter Case last year we sent her a picture and indeed it was a message from Sid that broke this news. KK was outright lovely and I recall when visiting Grangemouth, she couldn’t get over the difference between the pubs in London and up here. Kathy was also the biggest Robert Palmer fan ever and she worked with The Long Ryders during her tenure at Island Records. She LOVED Maltesers. I’m assuming that she lost her tussle with cancer. My condolences to her family and friends. The photo is from 1992’s In Search Of Elvis tour.
