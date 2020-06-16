GOOD OLD FASHIONED STADIUM (PUB) ROCK!

Why don't I hate this
Ha Ha.Likely because it takes you back to less fucked times.
Does put me in mind of Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello and all these guys playing the crappy circuit Before 1976
It pushes all the right buttons. That's necessary right now.
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Why don't I hate this
Ha Ha.Likely because it takes you back to less fucked times.
Does put me in mind of Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello and all these guys playing the crappy circuit Before 1976
It pushes all the right buttons. That's necessary right now.
Post a Comment