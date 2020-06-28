ALL ABOARD THE BUBBLEGUM FACTORY EXPRESS!

The Dictators Go Girl Crazy . T

has nothing to do with any of the crap that devalues our namesake so don't send anything else with regard to setting course for spreadsheet stardom. Take a look, if you think your fare fits, drop a line and maybe we can work something out.



PDFs of all physical issues

Rockin’ Bones is also here. 1 - 7 are the newsletter/zines from before the club was closed down. I tried to keep things going and opened it up to the emerging garage/rock n' roll explosion. No. 8 included





The source material quality wasn't always good and I don't have access to an A3 scanner anymore. Much of the content is embarrassing (to me) but it's all been part of the journey so you can be the judge, jury and/or executioner.





Just before things went awry in the '20, I started a tip sheet.





















Thanks to Simon Birrell for his assistance and patience with getting this stuff on to this portal.



e-mail: lhnbt(at)hotmail.com



and, I wasn't interested in encouraging the goth/psychobilly circus and it all fizzled out after 12 issues. Thewas always about the fans. It might have had a short lifespan but this generated a lifetime of good faith.