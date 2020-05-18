YOUR WEIRDO! BAR NEEDS YOU!

A Message from SUSANA WEIRDO!
Hello everyone dear Weirdos.
As you know, the current situation is being very complicated at the hotel.
To raise funds and be able to move forward, we have decided to release a pro-support collection to the WEIRDO! BAR
T-shirts, tote bags and discounted drink bonuses!
Illustration is our iconic logo created by Kaz Prapuolenis capo of the American alternative comic book and creator of Underworld (Underworld).
Your collaboration right now is essential!!!
You can buy and collaborate through https://weirdobar.bigcartel.com
If you're from Madrid and want to pick up what you buy at the bar to save shipping fees, please include discount code PICK UP at the end of your purchase.
We have done it with lots of love, we hope you like them as much as we do
