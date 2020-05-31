ALL ABOARD FOR LOS RAMONES!

A wee bit of background, etc.

This all kicked off as a Xerox magazine on April 1st 1977. Named after the title track on The Dictators Go Girl Crazy, the purpose has always been to uphold what’s good and pure and right in terms of rock’n’roll and its satellites.



This has nothing, nada, nowt to do with any nonsense that devalues our namesake (Festivals, etc.) so don't be sending mp3s or anything else with regard to setting course for a career in the music business or anywhere else. Take a look around and if you think your fare fits, drop a line and maybe we can work something out.



I plan to put PDFs of all physical issues of NBT up here and in addition, all Rockin’ Bones, Watch This and Fuzzbuzz. Maybe Psychedelic Basement, etc from Sounds too so everything is in one place. Some of the quality of the source material isn’t terribly good but it’s all I have to work with. This will take some time and the 3 page pilot issue, “NBT 0” from September 1976 (with Eddie and the Hot Rods on the cover) never survived (as far as I know). Much of the content is a tad embarrassing at this juncture but every journey has to start somewhere. You'll be the judge of how it has all worked out.



e-mail: lhnbt(at)hotmail.com

