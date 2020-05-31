ALL ABOARD FOR LOS RAMONES!

Episode 3 of KNBT is done. It’s a rickety process because I don’t have the software to do it properly but I’ll spare you the bad workman bullshit. I would like to work on something with somebody that knew what the fuck they were doing. I’m not ruling out future attempts but for now, Season One consists of just three parts.
Apologies for the poor continuity at 9.49, 41.04 and a couple of other places, I did try to fix it but was just making things worse so I stopped. Sometimes it’s the only way to go. The music is all that matters.
