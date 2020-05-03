A WEE REMINDER

A wee bit of background, etc.

This all kicked off as a print (Xerox) magazine in 1977 and now it's on the interweb. Named after the title track on The Dictators Go Girl Crazy (40 years old in 2015) the purpose has always been to uphold what’s good and pure and right in terms of rock’n’roll and its satellites.



This has nothing, nada, nowt to do with any festival(s) that devalue our namesake so don't be send mp3s or anything else with regard to setting course for a career in the music business or anywhere else.



Take a look at what's here and if you think your fare fits then drop a line and maybe we can work something out.



I plan to put PDFs of all physical issues up here eventually and in addition, all Rockin’ Bones, Watch This and Fuzzbuzz. Maybe Psychedelic Basement, etc from Sounds too so that everything is in one place. Some of the quality of the source material isn’t terribly good but it’s all I have to work with. It will take some time. The 3 page pilot issue, “NBT 0” from September 1976 never survived as far as I know. Some of the content is a tad embarrassing at this juncture but every journey has to start someplace, right?



e-mail: lhnbt(at)hotmail.com

