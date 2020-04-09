VERY IMPORTANT NOTICE OF BAD BEHAVIOUR

BEWARE OF THIS SCAM BY THIEVING BASTARDS IN MADRID AND LIKELY ELSEWHERE. There's been an outbreak of utter cuntery in addition to what you're already having to suffer. Some scumbag has come up with the wheeze of pretending to be out favourite hostelries such as Weirdo Bar! and Wurlitzer to try and siphon cash from patrons. They're using the logos and pictures from the bars to look official.
THIS IS NOT THE BARS. IF THEY WERE DOING ANYTHING IT WOULD COME THROUGH OFFICIAL CHANNELS. THIS MAKES ME RAGING MAD BECAUSE I"M CONCERNED ENOUGH THAT I MIGHT NEVER ENTER THESE SACRED PORTALS AGAIN. So please, think at least three times before you donate. It's terrible to have to do that but this is what we're up against. It makes the 'we're all in this together' line ring pretty hollow.
Anyway, I was just taking care of a couple things when I saw this and wondered if overseas folks might see this and want to help. As soon as anything official happens to that regard then I shall circulate all relative information.
THERE GOES MY BLOOD PRESSURE AGAIN.
