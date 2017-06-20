DAHLMANNS 45 with and without NBT AVAILABLE NOW!

THE DAHLMANNS, THE SCHIZOPHONICS, GIRL TO NEW YORK by AMY RIGBY, GRADE A FANCY on the town with LAURA (CANTRELL) and AMY (RIGBY), REINE LAKEN, FUNTASTIC DRACULA CARNIVAL, THE HULLABALOO CLUB by J.D. KING, EX-CRAMPS MANAGER CONFESSIONS and whatever the heck else might fit. 32 pages. 190mm x 190mm format in stapled, numbered lucky bag with 45 by THE DAHLMANNS with ANDY SHERNOFF. Price is for a single copy and includes post and packing.
UK EUROPE USA/CANADA AUSTRALIA JAPAN
£10 £12 £15 £16 £16
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THE DAHLMANNS with ANDY SHERNOFF – FOREVER MY BABY/THE LAST TIME 7” (NBT 4528) in “classic black” vinyl. Price is for a single copy and includes post and packing.
UK EUROPE USA/CANADA AUSTRALIA JAPAN
£5 £8 £8 £10 £10
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PayPal please to this address - via the friends and family checkout option. Cheque would be OK here in Blighty but it’s easier for me to keep tabs on everything if it comes via PP. And it'll take longer. Prices are for single copies, if you want multiples then the postage will come down up to a point. Then it starts getting stupid again. Any questions? Just ask!
