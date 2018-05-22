SAFETY PIN - PUNK ROCK ANCIENT and MODERN!

One of the reasons with persevering to get a 40th Anniversary NBT out was the fact that it could be printed by Martin Lacey that used to do it at Juma. And that self same person has reactivated his old punkzine, Safety Pin with the first issue available now and a desire to set up an ongoing publishing schedule.
That’s right. It’s a print only deal. You have to turn the pages, none of that swiping required. 44 pages, A4 format with a 7” EP of archive cuts by Sheffield combo Stunt Kites who I believe are still active today?
It’s a fiver + whatever the postage is to wherever you are. Click the link back there to see what that entails.
No comments:
Post a Comment