THE DYNAMITE JUST KEEPS ON COMING!

The Courettes are back with another dozen of those tunes that will hit you upside of your head. “Here Are The Courettes” is maybe a cheeky wee nod in the direction of their spiritual Tacoma forefathers. It continues to outline just how much better these kids are than the slew of two person crews that are out there. Many of those are good for maybe one 45 but there’s an extra oomph to this combo. I don’t really want to try and quantify what it is, just so long as it just keeps on coming. The pop crunch of “All About You” is like supercharged Lulu. There are also ballads. That’s right. No, I hear you say? Oh yes and they really pace the sequencing beautifully.
I’ve no idea if Flavia knows who The Geator is and I’m hoping she doesn’t because “Strawberry Boy” is pure Jerry Blavat. And when all is said and done, there are few full on screams that compare with that of Ms Couri. Combine that with the fuzz and clatter and you’ll be grinning all over your fizzog.
The sonic boom that they’ve come to customise is intact but they’re growing into a multi-faceted rockin’ machine. I look forward to hear how the slower songs might be applied to the live set but the way “Fool Fool Fool” closes the album just makes me want to take the ride all over again.
No comments:
Post a Comment