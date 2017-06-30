A WEE CLARIFICATION

NBT 28 is not a magazine with a “free” single.
If anything, it’s the other way around but the two parts make a whole. Like some people do.
It’s also available as two individual parts.
The “friends and family” concept via PP still seems to confound some people. And it seems like it’s an option that may not be available in some territories? If that’s the case then add £1 to the total and that seems to just about balance out. Apologies for sounding like a broken record but I feel like a putz when I have to chase people up for the extra. To reiterate, I wanted to make this affordable so there is no smoke and there are no mirrors. Therefore it’s imperative that the correct amount drops in. It has to be better than the days of the International Money Order.
Does anyone know if you can get such a thing as International reply coupons anymore?
One other thing, I’m sorry but there are no back issues. Those shot the craw at least a lifetime ago. They do turn up for sale on the interwebs now and again though. The ones that had 45s with them turn up on discogs. There may even be some on there now.
