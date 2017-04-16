Sunday, April 16, 2017
HALFWAY THROUGH APRIL!
Here we are, midway through the month andd so far I've managed to post something every day. Maybe nothing much but I'm hanging in with the notion of regular bulletins. The progress with the first print edition in close on 20 years is progressing. The list of contents is progressing and I've checked it more than twice I can tell you.
There's been some movement in what goes where but it's going to work out having made a deadline in my noggin for the end of April to go to print. At least that's the idea on this here Easter Sunday.
Posted by Lindsay Hutton at 7:38 AM
