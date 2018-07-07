HEID FUGUE - I JUST REALISED THAT I HADN"T POSTED THIS!

The blog is 15 on Monday but I’m gonna be out of town visiting one of my homes away from home. My thanks to Jeroen Vedder for setting me down this road that’s allowed this thing to continue to exist albeit in a disembodied state.
I guess this link will take you back to those baby steps. It hasn’t really evolved much but continues to be a place holder. According to the stats, we’ve had more that 1,300,000 views since then. I’m sceptical about the numbers but those kind of details are unimportant. I appreciate the visits and responses. The regular posts ebb and flow but you most likely already have information up the wazoo. So, when you do check in and there hasn’t been something new for a few days then bear with it. There’s maybe a good reason or perhaps not.
You know how teenagers can be.
