RIP - Nicholas George Stephanoff (Nick Knox)

Sorry to hear about the untimely demise of the king of the biggest beat. My memory of Nick is of a quiet fellow that went about his business. Once he trusted you, he was more forthcoming and I was honoured as all get out when he loaned me a mix tape to copy that had the Tuesday Weld song, “Are You The Boy” on it. That was the night we went back to Miles Copeland’s house where the band was staying. Right after Kid Congo's first show at The Lyceum in London. What was that? December 1980? The 15th.
Nick was an ardent pop fan and I recall sending a couple of Lio records as a thank you when I returned the tape. Then the LOTC got dumped and we lost touch but it was heartening to know that he’d re-emerged in recent times to be involved with young Clevelanders, Archie and the Bunkers Norton Records connection. I held some vague hope that he’d make it to Europe with them at some point but sadly that won’t be happening. We’ll toast his memory at FUNTASTIC though. That’s for damn sure.
My condolences to his family and friends.
No comments:
Post a Comment