WHAT'S THE FREQUENCY ERIC?

The line in "Gateway To Europe" about a bridge being built to where no-one wants to go really chimes with me and these times. Then there’s the futility of almost everything but let’s not get into that now. The way people listen to things these days have stymied ‘the album’ as a concept. Especially those like this that has been sequenced to be experienced in a particular order. Like a good film or book that you won’t want to avert your attention from.
The mood that Construction Time and Demolition strikes isn’t always as bleak as it might seem though. As uncompromising as Suicide, there’s a cautious optimism coursing through the frequencies that somehow offers a respite that so many records simply don’t any more. I read about things and wonder ‘is this it?’ when I hear them. Not so with this. There’s an extensive tour coming up where the album content will likely be interpreted differently every night. It’s not going to be lurking somewhere out of view on a laptop to augment the performance nor vice versa. What you’ll see and hear in real time will add an extra dimension to the recorded version. That will also be the case if you hear the documented version prior to seeing the show.
You’ll likely hear some old stuff but it’s all about forging forward. Like your Neil Young and your Rab Zimmerman, this fella has absolutely nothing to prove. He’s presenting you with yet another set of songs that will allow you to catch up with that fact. You might be able to plot where he’s come from but you sure as shit won’t have any inkling as to where he’s going. Other than leading a bunch of us over that ‘bridge’ to whatever is in store. Hopefully a place where there is no such thing as a franchise in any shape or form. The majesty of the sound that is captured here is really quite astounding. That's saying something when considered against Eric's body of work.
Get physical copies of the album from the man himself during his extensive, upcoming tour dates in the US and the UK. If you don't find yourself anywhere near then hit up your local shop or wherever you buy your “gear” these days. If you want to get it digitally, please do so directly at Eric’s bandcamp page.
