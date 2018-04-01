IT'S OUR BIRTHDAY (PRINT EDITION)

All low key on this 41st NBT anniversary but I did recently happen upon this. Pretty funny. The comments suggest that this portal might have something to do with the ex-Sounds scribe Sandy Robertson but I might be wrong. It wouldn’t be the tenth time. I imagine that my ‘beef ‘with Sniffin Glue at the time was that I didn’t chime with their worldview and maybe thought I should have a go at the zine lark myself. Mark turned out to be a stand up guy. As did Tony D(rayton) and some other folks I might have had a pop at. The folly of (relative) youth.
Talking out of my arse is an activity that I reserve the right to practice to this very day. I did and said, often in print, some incredibly stupid things based on the flimsiest even non-existent premise. I don’t believe the claim that The Dictators were (and are) better than The Pistols to be one of those however and I stand by that original statement.
For better or for worse and irrespective of what any bugger thinks.
And congratulations to Sir Andy Shernoff for having our namesake appear in the Season 3 premiere of the TV show, Billions. I never watched it but those music placement folks on that show obviously know a contender when they hear one.
2 comments:
Congrats & Happy Birthday / Anniversary / Easter / April Fools Day /
Eat something chocolate for each of the above!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY NBT !!!!!!!!! keep that ass-talkin' thing going. not everybody is as talented.
Post a Comment