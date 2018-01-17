RIP - EVA GARCIA BENITO (SOUL BLONDE)

LOLA ARMY - Designed by Eva.
There’s too much of the type of news you hope will never come. That which you desperately want to be fake or just plain untrue. Or even just plain mistaken. Today was another of those, when someone who is really just a kid departs in an altogether untimely fashion. Eva was something else, a gentle soul with a huge artistic, creative heart who apart from all that was just a wee gem that radiated. She and her life partner Murky blazed a trail across the Spanish Underground. Perhaps the best known of these projects is LCDD, who played all across the planet. Even in Glasgow.
Lisa Fancher, Eva, Old bloke
outside LA ALEGRIA in Madrid
November 2016
Photo by MURKY
During a fairly protracted period of illness, her creative edge never slipped and she was the mastermind behind LOLA. A wee Spanish wummin that can be found in regalo emporiums all across Spain. Eva presented me with one during Sesentafest and it was quite the honour to receive such a cool gift by the designer herself. Most importantly, it was she and Murky that masterminded our adventures in the real Madrid that really made me fall in love with the city.
Sitting in their tiny apartment listening to hopelessly obscure shellac is an experience fully scorched into my skull. It was especially crammed the night after The Dahlmanns made their Wurlitzer debut. So I’ll miss her physical presence the next time I’m in town but she’ll never stop being a fixture in our hearts and minds. To Murky, we their friends will attempt to help with the huge hole this loss will bring him. We can’t begin to fill it but I hope he knows that we’re all around for him.
I thank both of them for those times of Alegria that hanging out with this cool couple brought to this old daftie.
Here’s her theme song...
No comments:
Post a Comment