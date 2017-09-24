Sunday, September 24, 2017

CODE NAME: COCKTAIL!


Now them nights are drawing in, maybe you want to keep warm by other means than by turning the heating on? 

Why don’t you get flushed with a copy of Code Name: Cocktail?

The Grade “A” Fancy kids have teamed up with Vicky Sweat of Liquorsnapper.com to produce another handbook of aperitif possibilities to take your mind off the world turning to shit. Classy mixes to get you sozzled to the point where all that matters is the company that you scoop them in.

