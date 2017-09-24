CODE NAME: COCKTAIL!
Now them nights are drawing in, maybe you want to
keep warm by other means than by turning the heating on?
Why don’t you get
flushed with a copy of Code Name: Cocktail?
The Grade “A” Fancy kids have teamed up with Vicky Sweat of
Liquorsnapper.com to produce another handbook of aperitif possibilities to take
your mind off the world turning to shit. Classy mixes to get you sozzled to the
point where all that matters is the company that you scoop them in.
