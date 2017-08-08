WE NEED TO HEAR THIS!

Dave Alvin responded to yesterday's facebook post. "The Ronnie Rocket sessions were a whole different thing. It was me along with Stephen Hodges on drums/percussion and Don Falzone on bass. Those tracks were wild!!! As I've said before, that stuff sounds like Miles Davis Bitches Brew sessions as played by a Chicago blues band on LSD. Some of my best guitar playing up to that time." Someone out there can find these tapes and have David Lynch release them, right? Get to it!
