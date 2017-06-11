DAHLMANNS 45 / NBT 28 ORDERING INFO

I tried to format this on facebook and it was a mess so I hope this is easier to follow.
Email me here for pp details. Stuff will be sent out from June 20th.
I’m making lists, furtively checking them at least twice and wondering why the bejeezus I ever thought it would be a good idea to print a bloody magazine. Actually I know what I thought I thought but it’s all so different. The mechanics are a tad rusty. Let’s look on the bright side though. I get to have my own back on the Ebay sellers that stink up the post office queue. I used to be the king of that. In my lunchtimes when I worked in Larbert, the folks that just nipped in for a stamp, or their pension, likely referred to me as ”that little c*nt that held up the queue”. Sometimes I’d be nice and let people go about their business. There were other times when folks that obviously had their knickers in a twist that I would just let stew. Anyway, let’s see how it goes. I actually got the bugger out, that’s the most surprising part.
If you want to send me your postal address and what you’re after, I’ll get back to you. Here’s what’s available...
THE DAHLMANNS, THE SCHIZOPHONICS, GIRL TO NEW YORK by AMY RIGBY, GRADE A FANCY on the town with LAURA (CANTRELL) and AMY (RIGBY), REINE LAKEN, FUNTASTIC DRACULA CARNIVAL, THE HULLABALOO CLUB by J.D. KING, EX-CRAMPS MANAGER CONFESSIONS and whatever the heck else might fit. 32 pages. 190mm x 190mm format in stapled, numbered lucky bag with 45 by THE DAHLMANNS with ANDY SHERNOFF. Price is for a single copy and includes post and packing.
UK EUROPE USA/CANADA AUSTRALIA JAPAN
£10 £12 £15 £16 £16
THE DAHLMANNS, THE SCHIZOPHONICS, GIRL TO NEW YORK by AMY RIGBY, GRADE A FANCY on the town with LAURA (CANTRELL) and AMY (RIGBY), REINE LAKEN, FUNTASTIC DRACULA CARNIVAL, THE HULLABALOO CLUB by J.D. KING, EX-CRAMPS MANAGER CONFESSIONS and whatever the heck else might fit. 32 pages. 190mm x 190mm format. Magazine only in stapled, numbered lucky bag.
UK EUROPE USA/CANADA AUSTRALIA JAPAN
£5 £8 £9 £10 £10
THE DAHLMANNS with ANDY SHERNOFF – FOREVER MY BABY/THE LAST TIME 7” (NBT 4528) in “classic black” vinyl. Price is for a single copy and includes post and packing.
UK EUROPE USA/CANADA AUSTRALIA JAPAN
£5 £8 £8 £10 £10
PayPal please - via the friends and family checkout option. Cheque would be OK here in Blighty but it’s easier for me to keep tabs on everything if it comes via PP. And it'll take longer. Prices are for single copies, if you want multiples then the postage will come down up to a point. Then it starts getting stupid again.
Wholesale enquiries are welcome. This stuff will be available via a few stores and mail order outlets that were always part of the NBT global village. A few new endeavours that were just wee when the original blighter wobbled across the earth will hopefully also have copies.
