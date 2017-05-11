THE AGE OLD QUANDARY!

As you likely know by now, I’m about to mark the 40th anniversary of NBT with a print edition of the zine and also a single by The Dahlmanns. I’ll put details on here about how you can get these direct from me. I hope that they'll also be available from discerning stores and mail order outlets. That’s something I need to look into after everything is being printed and manufactured.
Does anybody know of places that distribute zines anymore? The old network as I knew it is long gone. This is the point where I’m thinking, why the hell did I think this was a good idea. However, it’s done and I do want to mark the auspicious occasion for having been doing this for two thirds of my existence.
So that’s where I’m at. Whaddaya reckon?
No comments:
Post a Comment