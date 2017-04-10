RIP BRIAN MATTHEW

After the false alarm a week ago, the world is yet worse off than it already was.
Another of life’s constants has departed. As much as I dug listening to his show on a Saturday morning on my own, it was especially great with house guests. They didn’t mind getting up at 8am because the breakfast soundtrack was guaranteed to be at least great. The music was like the meal, it would set you up for the day. When they got home to wherever the heck they came from, I'd often get messages about tuning in.
The finality of his leaving R2 recently suggested this wasn’t so far away. I’ve been thinking about all those folks who I turned on to SOTS over the years and it saddens me to think that there are some of you (one in particular) that I won’t get to share this experience with now.
Such is life at this point in the proceedings.
