FOUR DECADES OF WHATEVER THE HELL THIS IS!

The last time out proper. 1997...
As this malarkey turns 40 today, it’s time to (maybe) get back to some kind of regular service. I’m going to attempt to post something daily, even if it’s just a link. You’re thinking this is an April Fool but it’s not. Rather it’s statement of intent that has every chance of falling in close proximity to the first hurdle. This inclination is taking place in the run up to an actual print edition coming down the pike. No book or repro, an all-new issue. Details to be circulated when I figure out what’s going on and when. Right now, here's a reminder of what the last one looked like.
In addition, the label will also putter back into life with a 45 by The Dahlmanns at the end of May/beginning of June. The Moss Rock City popmeisters have tackled two brand new Andy Shernoff songs so there could be no better way to reactivate the imprint than this. To be available wherever great records are sold!
The label for one side of the
new Dahlmanns 45
I’ll see The Rezillos tonight. They’re still operating also. On April 1st 1977 when NBT launched, The Damned played Stirling University and somehow all this stuff has lasted even though it likely wasn’t supposed to.
The image here may end up as the cover for NBT 28 depending upon on the format I end up going with. There could be a version with 45 and that doesn’t suit the image that I really want to use. The green light for that may not be forthcoming anyway so a rethink or three could be on the cards along the way.
There’s a lot rattling around this noggin that sure wasn’t when I set out on this road. What I’m referring to as a rethink here is actually closer to a heid fugue. I used to be indecisive but now I find myself full-on, less than not so sure.
|This might be the cover for the
"back from the dead (what again?) issue
Tried to make a font out of my handwriting once, perhaps to head a subliminal notion of not being able to hold a pen properly off at the pass? It never worked out. It looked crap and indicated that the nuances of the letters changing was what perhaps made it engage with the reader in the first place. As time went on, there was a mix of typewriter then eventually word processing. I’m not sure how exactly this one might work out in terms of all that. If my ability to grip a pen doesn’t get me then the selection of implements I have to write with will nae doubt conspire to cause me problems.
My real rotrings died many moons ago and the concept of filling them with ink and trying to find a decent surface to work on is frankly unlikely to happen.
So let’s see where this road leads...
