My favourite nightspot is turning 10!

Wednesday 28th September - Invitation Only
Wednesday is our most personal party started with friends bands, No Nipples and Odeon. The mythical WurliCrew will close the show, Wurli shamelessly performing songs from yesterday, today and tomorrow.
Thursday 29th September - 10 € (13 € box office)
GAS Drummers, Blowfuse,
Mr. Miyagi Throne of Blood
Friday 30th September - 10 € (13 € at the door)
Los Chicos + The Wallas
+ Motorcycle Fernan + Juana Chicharro
Saturday 1st October 12 € (15 at the door)
Psychotic Youth + THE BOYS + Terrier
Sunday 2nd October - 10 € (13 at the door)
BOB WAYNE + LuckyDados
Plus top notch DJ action every night!
If you want to attend more than one show, we offer a discount of 5 € for each extra gig. After purchasing your first ticket, please email: 10aniversariowurlitzerballroom@gmail.com to tell us what additional show you will attend, the discounted ticket price is not interchangeable.
No excuses, the wonderful world of Wurlitzer awaits you...!
